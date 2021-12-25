TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 554,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 214,567 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TA opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $753.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

