Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce $19.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.77 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $12.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.16 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,399 in the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.