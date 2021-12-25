Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.02. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

