TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. 2,129,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

