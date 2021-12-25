Truist Securities Lowers SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $30.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

SI-BONE stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $732.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. SI-BONE has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $37.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $104,108.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $72,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

