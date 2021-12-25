Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,636. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.63. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $626,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $5,351,107 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

