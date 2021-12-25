Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.15.

Get Methanex alerts:

TSE MX opened at C$54.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22. The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.8699997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.