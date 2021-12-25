Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Sells $267,400.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $267.17 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.22. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

