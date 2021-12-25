U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 116,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 588,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 99,344 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,694,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,956,000 after buying an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

