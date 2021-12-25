U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,145.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

