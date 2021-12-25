U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,597 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

