U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.95.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total transaction of $24,034,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

