U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $12.45 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

