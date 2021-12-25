U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $111.42 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

