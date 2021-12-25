Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,007,000 after purchasing an additional 84,021 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,327.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 50,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 47,075 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.