UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.00

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,689,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,917,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

