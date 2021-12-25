UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Up to $66.37

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.37, but opened at $68.16. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPT. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. Analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 45.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 60,566 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,412,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

