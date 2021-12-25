Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $421.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength, thanks to the efficient store and digital operations. Also, the company’s skincare category has been gaining on consumers’ rising interest toward self-care. These upsides, along with strong cost-containment efforts, aided third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management raised its fiscal 2021 guidance. The company witnessed double-digit comparable sales growth across all major categories on the back of cycling of last year's pandemic-induced disruption, product newness and efficient promotions. Makeup trends also improved, though it remained lower than 2019 level. High SG&A costs are also a concern.”

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.04.

ULTA opened at $392.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $263.93 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,355,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.