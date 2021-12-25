Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 132.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 98.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the period.

Shares of QLD opened at $88.80 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

