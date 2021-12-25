Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 27.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alphatec by 41.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.68. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and have sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

