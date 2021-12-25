Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nokia by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.