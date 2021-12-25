Validity Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $6.11 or 0.00012001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $27.29 million and approximately $327,744.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004138 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027983 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.03 or 0.00442006 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,471,311 coins and its circulating supply is 4,466,378 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

