VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

