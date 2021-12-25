Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.92. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $196.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

