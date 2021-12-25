Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is One Day In July LLC’s 9th Largest Position

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $320.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

