Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.81

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.81 and last traded at $80.82, with a volume of 1264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.