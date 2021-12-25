Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Boosted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

