Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,619,000.

VOO opened at $432.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $335.37 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

