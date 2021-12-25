VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

VEON has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised VEON from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.29.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in VEON by 1,336.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 499,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in VEON by 29.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VEON by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 39.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 170.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 561,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 354,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

