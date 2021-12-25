Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $103,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Several research firms have commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

