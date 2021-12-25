Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,981 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $89,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $130.40.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

