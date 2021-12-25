Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 29,073 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of Plexus worth $95,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Plexus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,409 shares of company stock worth $1,522,704 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average is $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

