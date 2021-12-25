Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 533,964 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 533,964 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $88,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kemper by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Kemper by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kemper by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kemper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Kemper by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other Kemper news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $56.28 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.