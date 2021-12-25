Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,892 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,258,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $106,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $201,455,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Shares of CVS opened at $101.31 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

