Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,371 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $90,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of MS stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. The firm has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

