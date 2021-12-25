Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,192 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $93,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $118.66 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.54. The firm has a market cap of $321.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.