Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $99.92 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Northern Trust worth $99,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

