Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $106,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after acquiring an additional 678,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Shares of CVS opened at $101.31 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.