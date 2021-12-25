Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,964 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $88,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Kemper by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kemper by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $56.28 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

