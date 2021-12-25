Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $98,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 7.4% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

