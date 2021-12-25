Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 52,192 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 634,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,192 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $93,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

