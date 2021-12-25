Vidulum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,214.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $650,723.98 and approximately $3,214.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001195 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

