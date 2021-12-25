Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

VRDN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

VRDN opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.11. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.