Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report $6.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.89 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $28.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $28.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $216.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.51 and a 200 day moving average of $225.81. The company has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

