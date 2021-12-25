Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,670,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $371,993,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 181,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,490,000 after purchasing an additional 122,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

NYSE V opened at $216.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

