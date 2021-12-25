Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $216.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.81. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

