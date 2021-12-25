Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,962 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

