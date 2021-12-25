Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $709,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

