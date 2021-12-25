Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 39,116 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ CRON opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

CRON has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.