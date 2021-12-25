Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 61,539 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,539 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,590,000 after acquiring an additional 239,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,804,000 after acquiring an additional 546,822 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,574,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,551,000 after acquiring an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

